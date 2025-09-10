HC directs Priya Kapur to disclose all assets of late husband Sunjay Kapur

14:25





Justice Jyoti Singh passed the direction while hearing a plaint filed by Sunjay's two children with former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, challenging his purported will and seeking shares in the assets reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore. Priya, meanwhile, informed Justice Jyoti Singh that the two children, Samaira Kapur, 20, and Kiaan Raj Kapur, 15, had already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust and asked "what more do they want"? Priya's counsel, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, submitted though the will was not registered, it wasn't "invalid" and added, "Not as if people are left on streets."





The submissions were made in response to the judge's query whether the will was registered. "It's not registered. Unregistered does not take the nature away. There is a judgment which says an unregistered does not take the validity away. When I set up the will, my lady will be entitled to examine if it is suspicious in nature. All this crying and weeping that is going on, just six days before the suit, the plaintiffs received Rs 1900 crore from the trust. What more do they want?" the counsel asked.





The court issued notice to Priya and posted the matter for October 9. -- PTI

