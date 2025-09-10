HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hate has no place in our communities: US Congressman on attacks on temples

Wed, 10 September 2025
11:37
Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks and acts of vandalism targeting Hindu temples across the US, calling them part of a broader rise in hate and division threatening faith communities nationwide. 

Speaking on the House Floor at the US Congress in Capitol Hill, Representative Subramanyam cited specific incidents of vandalism at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Indiana and the Shri Radha Krishna Temple in Utah. He described the desecration of these sacred spaces as not merely isolated incidents but a reflection of a disturbing national trend.

"Hate has no place in our communities and that's why I condemn the recent hateful attacks on Hindu temples and mandirs all across the country. From the BAPS Shri Swaminarayana Mandir in Indiana to the Shri Radha Krishna temple in Utah, sacred spaces for faith communities have been targeted with acts of hate, vandalism and desecration. And these are not isolated incidents. It's part of a rise in violence. It's a part of a rise in division in our country. It's not just happening to temples. It's happening to all places of worship," he stated. 

The Congressman emphasised the need for a comprehensive response, including increasing funding and resources to protect religious institutions across the country and also called for renewed commitment from government leaders, law enforcement, and communities to address the escalating climate of hate. -- ANI

