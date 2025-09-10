HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gandhi statue vandalised in Odisha village

Wed, 10 September 2025
File image
A life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Odisha's Kendrapara district, following which an investigation was started, police said on Wednesday. 

The statue was located at a state-run primary school in Nilikana village in the Derabish police station area, and the incident happened on Tuesday night, they said. 

The statue was uprooted and defaced, they added. 

"It's an unfortunate incident and an insult to the father of the nation. The Education Department has taken the matter seriously and launched an investigation. A police complaint has been lodged," said block education officer Debadutta Satapathy. 

A case was lodged under various sections of the BNS, including 298 that relates to defiling any place of worship or sacred object, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. 

Investigation is underway to identify those behind the incident and arrest them, said the inspector-in-charge of Derabish police station, Ambika Prasad Das. -- PTI

