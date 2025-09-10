HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
French police arrest 200 as 'Block Everything' protests erupt

Wed, 10 September 2025
16:20
Police stop protestors in Paris. Reuters/Abdul Saboor
French police arrested nearly 200 people on Wednesday in the early stages of the "Block Everything" protests, organised by a loose left-wing coalition amid grassroots anger at President Emmanuel Macron's leadership and austerity measures, France 24 reported. 

The unrest coincided with the swearing-in of Sebastien Lecornu as France's new prime minister, the country's fifth in less than two years. An official handover is set to take place in Paris this afternoon between outgoing prime minister Francois Bayrou, who was ousted after losing a confidence vote, and his replacement, Lecornu, a close Macron ally and former defence minister. 

Reporting from Matignon, the prime minister's residence and office, France 24 reported that Lecornu faces a daunting challenge, pointing out that he has "an uphill task getting a budget passed in a divided National Assembly." According to police, "a thousand determined individuals" carried out an "attempted intrusion" at Gare du Nord station, which was thwarted. Demonstrations and attempted blockades were also reported outside Parisian secondary schools and in cities including Rennes and Montpellier. Around a hundred young people, some wearing hoods, gathered outside Lavoisier school, holding placards that read, "We are blocking because we care about our mental health" and "To fill their coffers, Bayrou is picking our pockets." 

Some medical staff were on strike, protesting against budget cuts and worsening working conditions, France 24 reported. Police fired tear gas in several cities as demonstrators blocked roads, while French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau confirmed that nearly 200 arrests had been made. Authorities deployed 80,000 police nationwide to maintain order. Protesters in Lyon blocked a highway and set bins on fire, while police in Nantes used tear gas to disperse crowds.

In the suburbs of Paris, masked groups built barricades with dumpsters and threw rubbish at officers. "French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to name Sebastien Lecornu, a close ally, as prime minister 'is a slap in the face'," said Florent, a protester in Lyon. "We are tired of his successive governments; we need change," he added. -- ANI

