Food prices to go up? Floods impact crops across India

Wed, 10 September 2025
11:17
Persistent heavy rains and floods have severely impacted crops across several parts of the country, according to a report by Crisil. While Punjab and Rajasthan are facing major crop losses, the impact remains localised in other states. The report mentioned that the next few weeks will be crucial for the agriculture sector. 

It stated, "September's rainfall pattern will be critical with the India Meteorological Department projecting above-normal precipitation across northern and central India. This coincides with key growth stages for paddy, cotton, soybean, maize and onion, making the month vital for crop health and yield." 

As of September 2, cumulative rainfall stood about 7 per cent above the long-term average. States such as Jharkhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana recorded excess rainfall. Punjab was among the worst affected, with rainfall in August being 74 per cent above normal. The state saw around 70,000 hectares of farmland flooded out of its 4.24 million hectares of arable land. Crops like paddy, sugarcane, and cotton were submerged across districts. 

The report highlighted several key risks for major crops. In paddy, waterlogging during the tillering stage may cause yellowing of leaves, stunted growth, and lower yields by 5-10 per cent. In sugarcane, submergence has heightened the risk of red rot disease, which could reduce both cane and sugar yields by 5-10 per cent and also affect juice quality. -- ANI

