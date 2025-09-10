Flights to and from Kathmandu cancelled for second day

16:55





In a statement, Air India said its flights to and from Kathmandu on September 10 have been cancelled as the airport continues to remain closed. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates". The Tata Group-owned airline operates a total of 12 flights to and from Kathmandu. In a post on X, IndiGo said that following the extension of the airport closure in Kathmandu, all flights to and from the city will remain cancelled until 1800 hours on September 10.

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet cancelled their flights to and from Kathmandu on Wednesday as the city's airport remains closed amid unrest in the neighbouring nation.