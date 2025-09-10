Fight not about winning or losing but...: Tharoor on veep polls

09:17





Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a heartfelt message for INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy after he lost in the vice presidential elections.





In a post shared on X, Tharoor said, "Sometimes the fight is not about winning or losing but about standing up for your convictions. Pranaams. Sudershan Reddy ji."





According to the results, Radhakrishnan secured 452 first preference votes, while Justice Reddy received 300. Fifteen votes were declared invalid. "NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India... Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes," Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, PC Mody said in his press conference.





A total of 13 MPs abstained from voting. The list included seven MPs from Biju Janata Dal, four from Bharath Rashtra Samithi, one MP from Shiromani Akali Dal and one independent MP. -- ANI

