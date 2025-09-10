HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ex-CJ, Kathmandu mayor in race for Nepal interim PM

Wed, 10 September 2025
Share:
21:24
image
Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah and former electricity board Kulman Ghising are among the names under consideration by the protesting Gen Z group to lead an interim government in Nepal, source said on Wednesday. 

The development comes a day after Nepal plunged into a serious political crisis as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive students-led protests for a second day, prompting the Nepal Army to take over the law and order situation followed by nationwide restrictive orders and a curfew on Wednesday. 

"The Gen Z group is currently holding discussion on Zoom to finalise the name of the person to lead the interim government. Three names are under consideration for the post of Interim Prime Minister," according to the sources close to Gen Z group. 

"The group is considering Sushila Karki, former Chief Justice; Balendra Shah, Mayor of Kathmandu, and Kulman Ghising, former CEO of Nepal Electricity Board. However, so far, no decision has been finalised," sources said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup: Kuldeep, Dube shine as India thrash UAE by 9 wkts
Asia Cup: Kuldeep, Dube shine as India thrash UAE by 9 wkts

Kuldeep Yadav's artistry was too much for a clueless UAE to comprehend as India hardly broke a sweat in an emphatic nine-wicket victory in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai on Wednesday.

LIVE! Ex-CJ, Kathmandu mayor in race for Nepal interim PM
LIVE! Ex-CJ, Kathmandu mayor in race for Nepal interim PM

Kuki-Zo groups welcome Modi to Manipur; say no to dance
Kuki-Zo groups welcome Modi to Manipur; say no to dance

Leading Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit, hoping he will address their aspirations for a separate administration and lasting peace in the region affected by ethnic violence.

Agniveer, brother arrested for rifle theft in Mumbai
Agniveer, brother arrested for rifle theft in Mumbai

The police have nabbed two brothers, one of them serving as an Agniveer, from Telangana in connection with the theft of a rifle and two magazines containing 40 live cartridges from Mumbai's high-security Navy Nagar area, an official said...

Am an uncompromising nationalist: V-P elect Radhakrishnan
Am an uncompromising nationalist: V-P elect Radhakrishnan

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan reflects on his tenure as he prepares to move to Delhi as the next Vice President of India, calling it the happiest period in his public life.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV