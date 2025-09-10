Crypto, firearms among assets declared by ministers

18:49





According to the disclosures published on the Prime Minister's Office website, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary reported crypto investments valued at Rs 21.31 lakh as of March 31, 2025.





His wife, Charu Singh, disclosed digital-asset holdings worth Rs 22.41 lakh. Chaudhary is the only minister to have declared crypto among digital assets.





While traditional investments like land, shares or deposits operate under strict regulations, cryptocurrency in India continues to exist in a regulatory grey zone.





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has repeatedly warned investors about the risks of virtual currencies, including volatility and fraud. Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar has declared a 37-year-old scooter and a revolver among his assets.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also declared a two-wheeler, besides jewellery worth more than Rs 27 lakh and mutual fund investments of over Rs 19 lakh. -- PTI

Cryptocurrency, decades-old two-wheelers, gold jewellery, mutual funds and agricultural land are among the assets declared by the members of the Council of Union Ministers for the year 2024-25.