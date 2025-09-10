CP Radhakrishnan may take oath as VP on Friday

20:30





The president is expected to administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan at a formal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 12, they said.





The 67-year-old Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.





The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21. -- PTI

Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan is likely to be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, officials said.