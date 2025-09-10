HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CP Radhakrishnan may take oath as VP on Friday

Wed, 10 September 2025
20:30
image
Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan is likely to be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, officials said. 

The president is expected to administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan at a formal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 12, they said.

The 67-year-old Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21. -- PTI

Leading Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit, hoping he will address their aspirations for a separate administration and lasting peace in the region affected by ethnic violence.

'You can't have a one-sided deal. If you have a lopsided deal then it won't be sustainable.'

'I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.'

