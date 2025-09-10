HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Close friends, natural partners': Modi responds to Trump

Wed, 10 September 2025
Share:
08:29
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reacted warmly to United States President Donald Trump's positive assessment of trade talks between the two countries, expressing confidence that the ongoing negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership between them.
   
India and the US are close friends and natural partners, Modi said on X, adding that both countries are working to conclude the trade discussions at the earliest.
 
He said, "I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people."
 
Modi's comments came hours after Trump said he feels certain that there will be "no difficulty" for the two countries to come to a successful conclusion in trade talks and he looks forward to speaking with his "very good friend" Modi in the coming weeks.
 
After weeks of strain in ties over Trump's tough rhetoric following his decision to impose 50 per cent tariff on India, the relations between the two countries have shown signs of a thaw of late.
 
This is the second time of late when Trump has spoken highly of his country's ties with India and mixed it with his praise of Modi, who has positively reacted to his comments. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Close friends, natural partners: Modi responds to Trump
LIVE! Close friends, natural partners: Modi responds to Trump

Trump: India, US Will Resume Trade Talks
Trump: India, US Will Resume Trade Talks

'I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.'

Wife of Nepal ex-PM burnt alive as protestors torch house
Wife of Nepal ex-PM burnt alive as protestors torch house

Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar was inside the house when the protesters set it ablaze. She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to injuries, Khabarhub reported, citing family sources.

'Violence Will End When Army Comes Out'
'Violence Will End When Army Comes Out'

'Perhaps by tomorrow, the army will be on the streets and there will be calm.''Today has been unprecedented mayhem and we do not even know all that has happened.'

NDA's Radhakrishnan wins vice-president poll by 152 votes
NDA's Radhakrishnan wins vice-president poll by 152 votes

Radhakrishnan defeated INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV