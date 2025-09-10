Cabbie held for masturbating in front of woman during ride

09:48

An FIR was registered after the college student lodged a written complaint and the accused, identified as Lom Shankar, was arrested, the police said. The vehicle has been seized and the woman's statement will be recorded before a magistrate, they said. PTI

A 48-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a young woman during a ride in Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened on Monday in Maurice Nagar area. The woman booked a cab to reach her college in Delhi. When she noticed the driver doing the indecent act, she got off the vehicle midway and later approached the police, they said.