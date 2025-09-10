HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cabbie held for masturbating in front of woman during ride

Wed, 10 September 2025
09:48
The incident happened in Delhi
A 48-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a young woman during a ride in Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened on Monday in Maurice Nagar area. The woman booked a cab to reach her college in Delhi. When she noticed the driver doing the indecent act, she got off the vehicle midway and later approached the police, they said. 

An FIR was registered after the college student lodged a written complaint and the accused, identified as Lom Shankar, was arrested, the police said. The vehicle has been seized and the woman's statement will be recorded before a magistrate, they said. PTI

