Around 1 mn stray dogs to be microchipped over next 2 years: Delhi CM

Wed, 10 September 2025
19:27
File image
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday announced that around 1 million stray dogs will be microchipped in the city over the next two years.

A meeting of the Animal Welfare Board was held at the Delhi Secretariat, where many important decisions were taken.

Around one million street dogs in Delhi will be microchipped in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) over the next two years, the Development Minister said.

The objective of the meeting was to deliberate on various issues related to animal welfare and to prepare a concrete action plan for Delhi, said an official statement.

A discussion was held on the National Rabies Control Programme.

With World Rabies Day approaching, it was decided that comprehensive measures would be undertaken in Delhi for rabies control, the statement said.

These include prevention of dog bite incidents and digitisation of the vaccination process. -- PTI

