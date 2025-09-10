Army secures Nepal jail as inmates break out

14:28

Security personnel fire tear gas at protestors in Kathmandu





The Nepalese Army has been deployed in and around the jail to prevent further escalation, as law enforcement struggles to maintain control in the capital.





The situation unfolded as police personnel, who had been overseeing security at several detention facilities, reportedly withdrew from their posts except the Police Headquarters, following two days of violent demonstrations mainly led by Gen Z protesters. With law enforcement pulling back, the Nepal Army has assumed key responsibilities for securing prisons to prevent a potential mass breakout or violent clashes.





Earlier on Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement expressing his deep sadness at the loss of life in the country and extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. -- ANI

A large group of inmates from Kathmandu's Dillibazar Jail stepped out of the prison premises on Wednesday, demanding their release amid the ongoing unrest triggered by nationwide anti-corruption protests.