HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Army secures Nepal jail as inmates break out

Wed, 10 September 2025
Share:
14:28
Security personnel fire tear gas at protestors in Kathmandu
Security personnel fire tear gas at protestors in Kathmandu
A large group of inmates from Kathmandu's Dillibazar Jail stepped out of the prison premises on Wednesday, demanding their release amid the ongoing unrest triggered by nationwide anti-corruption protests. 

The Nepalese Army has been deployed in and around the jail to prevent further escalation, as law enforcement struggles to maintain control in the capital. 

The situation unfolded as police personnel, who had been overseeing security at several detention facilities, reportedly withdrew from their posts except the Police Headquarters, following two days of violent demonstrations mainly led by Gen Z protesters. With law enforcement pulling back, the Nepal Army has assumed key responsibilities for securing prisons to prevent a potential mass breakout or violent clashes. 

Earlier on Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement expressing his deep sadness at the loss of life in the country and extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! What the Hilton hotel in Kathmandu looks like now
LIVE! What the Hilton hotel in Kathmandu looks like now

'Huge number' of Russian drones violated Poland's airspace
'Huge number' of Russian drones violated Poland's airspace

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the country's airspace had been violated by "a huge number of Russian drones" which were shot down by its military.

Uddhav, Raj meet for 2nd time in 2 weeks amid alliance buzz
Uddhav, Raj meet for 2nd time in 2 weeks amid alliance buzz

The Congress party extends best wishes to the newly-elected Vice President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, while recalling the words of the first Vice President, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on the importance of free criticism in a democracy.

EC meets on all-India rollout of Bihar-style SIR
EC meets on all-India rollout of Bihar-style SIR

This is the third meeting of CEOs after Gyanesh Kumar took over as the chief election commissioner in February. However, Wednesday's day-long meeting assumes significance as the preparedness of a pan-India SIR are being discussed,...

Woman with postpartum psychosis puts 15-day-old baby in fridge
Woman with postpartum psychosis puts 15-day-old baby in fridge

Hearing the baby's cries, the grandmother rushed to the kitchen, found the child inside the refrigerator and rescued him. The baby was immediately taken to a doctor who confirmed that he was stable, family members said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV