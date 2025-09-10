HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Absolute anarchy everywhere: Indian tourists in Nepal

Wed, 10 September 2025
16:51
Protestors block roads in Kathmandu
Indian tourists, many from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, are stranded in Kathmandu after unrest swept through the capital of Nepal, a tourist said on Wednesday. Gauri K, who had gone on a Kailash-Mansarovar expedition with her sister, said she was stuck along with a large number of Indians at a hotel. 

"Today we had a flight, but due to unrest in Kathmandu, all airline companies have cancelled their services. I am now held up in this hotel," Gauri, a Chennai resident working in Bengaluru, told PTI. She said the tourist agency had booked the hotel only until Tuesday, but with flights cancelled, guests could not leave. 

According to her, over 150 Indian tourists were staying at the hotel, including about 20 from Bengaluru. Describing Tuesday's situation, Gauri said, "There was absolute anarchy everywhere. Smoke was billowing from buildings torched by mobs. Though a curfew was in place, youths were roaming freely, and we also heard gunshots intermittently." She added that Wednesday was relatively peaceful due to the curfew, but "gun-totting students were still roaming on the roads."

The hotel staff warned guests not to venture out under any circumstances, citing mobocracy' dominating Kathmandu. "We are praying for the resumption of flight services. We also heard that airlines are making a killing by charging astronomical prices from Kathmandu to New Delhi," she said. 

Gauri also expressed concern about hotel charges for the extended stay. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during September 8 protests over corruption and a social media ban. 

The ban on social media was lifted Monday night. However, the demonstrations continued even after PM's resignation. Protesters set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, the PM's residence, government buildings, political parties' offices, and homes of senior leaders. PTI

