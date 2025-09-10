HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

25 killed, over 600 injured in 'Gen-Z' agitation in Nepal

Wed, 10 September 2025
Share:
20:04
image
At least 25 people, including three policemen, were killed during the violent anti-government protests led by the 'Gen Z' group in the last two days in Nepal, police and officials said on Wednesday. 

Nineteen people, mostly youths, were killed in firing by the security forces during protests in front of the Parliament building on Monday, they said. 

Three policemen were killed by a mob in the Koteshwor area of Kathmandu on Tuesday during the violent demonstrations, a Nepal Police spokesperson said. 

Three protesters were killed during clashes with the police at Kalimati Police Station on Tuesday, the police said. 

According to home ministry officials, 633 people were injured during protests. 

Meanwhile, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, who were injured during an attack by protesters on their residence in Budhanilkantha, were recovering at a hospital. 

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protests, a day after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government demonstrations. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup Updates: UAE crumble
Asia Cup Updates: UAE crumble

LIVE! CP Radhakrishnan may take oath as VP on Friday
LIVE! CP Radhakrishnan may take oath as VP on Friday

Kuki-Zo groups welcome Modi to Manipur; say no to dance
Kuki-Zo groups welcome Modi to Manipur; say no to dance

Leading Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit, hoping he will address their aspirations for a separate administration and lasting peace in the region affected by ethnic violence.

'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'
'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'

'You can't have a one-sided deal. If you have a lopsided deal then it won't be sustainable.'

Trump: India, US Will Resume Trade Talks
Trump: India, US Will Resume Trade Talks

'I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV