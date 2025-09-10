HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
14 tourists from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur stranded in Kathmandu

Wed, 10 September 2025
At least 14 people from four families in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh are stranded in Kathmandu amid anti-government protests and violence in Nepal. 

The group, which includes women and children, was visiting the Pashupatinath temple. 

The hotel where they are staying has run out of food, a member of the group said in a video statement on Wednesday. 

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said efforts were underway to ensure their safe return. Nidhiraj Agarwal, who is part of the group of tourists, said in a video released from Hotel Ganga Sagar in Kathmandu that the four business families from Chhatarpur had travelled to Nepal in two vehicles. 

"There are a total of 14 people, including five children aged one to seven years," Agrawal said, adding that Chhatarpur collector Parth Jaiswal called him and assured that they would be brought back to India safely. 

"There is some peace today, but the market is completely closed. A hotel owner gave us food from behind closed shutter," he said. 

Another member of the group said they were having hard time obtaining food and water as the hotel where they are staying has run out of supplies. One has to go out to buy bread and snacks which is risky, he said. 

"If the situation remains like this, it will get worse," he added. 

"Now the Nepal Army has taken over the streets, but protesters are still demonstrating violently," the man said. CM Yadav took to X to assure the stranded state residents. -- PTI

