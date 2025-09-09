Wife of Nepal ex-PM burnt alive as protestors torch house

22:55





Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar was inside the house when the protesters set it ablaze. She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to injuries, Khabarhub reported, citing family sources.





This comes as the Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, forcing Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli to resign, while torching several government buildings, including the parliament building and the President's Office in Kathmandu. -- ANI

Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of the former Nepali Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has died after suffering critical burns when their house in Kathmandu was torched during the violent protests, Khabarhub reported.