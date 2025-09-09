HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Wife of Nepal ex-PM burnt alive as protestors torch house

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
22:55
image
Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of the former Nepali Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has died after suffering critical burns when their house in Kathmandu was torched during the violent protests, Khabarhub reported.  

Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar was inside the house when the protesters set it ablaze. She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to injuries, Khabarhub reported, citing family sources.   

This comes as the Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, forcing Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli to resign, while torching several government buildings, including the parliament building and the President's Office in Kathmandu. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

NDA's Radhakrishnan wins vice-president poll by 152 votes
NDA's Radhakrishnan wins vice-president poll by 152 votes

Radhakrishnan defeated INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know

'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

LIVE! Wife of Nepal ex-PM burnt alive as protestors torch house
LIVE! Wife of Nepal ex-PM burnt alive as protestors torch house

'Violence Will End When Army Comes Out'
'Violence Will End When Army Comes Out'

'Perhaps by tomorrow, the army will be on the streets and there will be calm.''Today has been unprecedented mayhem and we do not even know all that has happened.'

India advises citizens to defer Nepal visit amid unrest
India advises citizens to defer Nepal visit amid unrest

India has advised its citizens to defer travel to Nepal due to ongoing unrest and anti-government protests. The Ministry of External Affairs has also urged Indian citizens currently in Nepal to exercise caution and avoid public areas.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV