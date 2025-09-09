Vice Presidential election: Over 98% turnout; counting of votes underway

18:50





Counting of votes in the vice presidential election began at 6 PM on Tuesday after over 98 percent of MPs exercised their franchise in the contest between NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.