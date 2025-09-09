HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vice Presidential election: Over 98% turnout; counting of votes underway

Tue, 09 September 2025
18:50
Counting of votes in the vice presidential election began at 6 PM on Tuesday after over 98 percent of MPs exercised their franchise in the contest between NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.  

The counting was underway in the new Parliament building under the supervision of Returning Officer P C Mody, Rajya Sabha secretary general. 

The results will be announced late evening.

The polling concluded at 5 PM with over 98 per cent of votes being cast in the election, official sources said, adding 12 MPs out of 781 did not vote. -- PTI

LIVE! Avalanche strikes Siachen camp; 3 soldiers killed
Hilton set on fire in Nepal, security chiefs call for peace
The Nepali Army and heads of security agencies have jointly appealed for restraint and dialogue as protests escalate following the Prime Minister's resignation. Demonstrations have turned violent, with protesters targeting government...

Nepal PM KP Oli resigns amid violent protests
Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of demonstrators entered his office shouting anti-government slogans.

Oli's exit plunges Nepal back into political uncertainty
A profile of veteran Nepali politician K P Sharma Oli, detailing his rise to power, his various stints as prime minister, and his impact on Nepal's political landscape.

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

