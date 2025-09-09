Vice President polls: Ministers, MPs cast their votes

12:06

Kangana Ranaut votes





Former Prime Minister and JD(S) MP in Rajya Sabha, HD Deve Gowda, arrived in a wheelchair to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential poll. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Prahlad Joshi cast their votes. Nitin Gadkari was seen shaking hands with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as they both arrived at the Parliament. Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, also cast his ballot.





He chaired the Upper House of the Parliament in the absence of the Vice President during the Monsoon Session, after former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned, citing health reasons. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also took part in voting. -- ANI

As the voting for the Vice Presidential election began on Tuesday morning, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exercised his franchise along with other NDA MPs in the Parliament.