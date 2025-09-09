HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vice President polls: Ministers, MPs cast their votes

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
12:06
Kangana Ranaut votes
Kangana Ranaut votes
As the voting for the Vice Presidential election began on Tuesday morning, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exercised his franchise along with other NDA MPs in the Parliament. 

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) MP in Rajya Sabha, HD Deve Gowda, arrived in a wheelchair to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential poll. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Prahlad Joshi cast their votes. Nitin Gadkari was seen shaking hands with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as they both arrived at the Parliament. Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, also cast his ballot. 

He chaired the Upper House of the Parliament in the absence of the Vice President during the Monsoon Session, after former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned, citing health reasons. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also took part in voting. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Centre stands with people: PM begins HP, Punjab flood tour
LIVE! Centre stands with people: PM begins HP, Punjab flood tour

Fresh protests erupt in Nepal; stones pelted at Min's home
Fresh protests erupt in Nepal; stones pelted at Min's home

The protesters shouted slogans such as KP Chor, Desh Chhod (K P Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), "Take action against corrupt leaders".

Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence
Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence

India expresses grief and concern over the loss of lives during protests in Nepal and urges peaceful resolution through dialogue. The Ministry of External Affairs advises Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution.

Modi casts 1st vote as voting begins for new Vice President
Modi casts 1st vote as voting begins for new Vice President

The poll is witnessing a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation...

'50 days on, nation awaits Dhankhar to break silence'
'50 days on, nation awaits Dhankhar to break silence'

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived in Kerala for a two-day visit, including a visit to the Guruvayur temple and interaction with students and faculty at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV