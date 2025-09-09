Vice president poll: 96 per cent turn out till 3 pm





Counting votes will begin at 6 pm, and the results will be announced late evening. Nearly 96 per cent polling was completed till 3 PM, a top official told PTI. MPs in large numbers queued up in the new Parliament building since morning.





"Voted in the 2025 Vice President election," Modi said in a post on X, before embarking on a visit to flood-hit states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Among the early voters were Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Meghwal and Pralhad Joshi, Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, and Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Nasser Hussain. The 92-year-old Gowda arrived at the polling booth in a wheelchair.





Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were seen walking hand in hand to the polling booth. The poll is witnessing a direct contest between Radhakrishnan and Reddy, with the ruling NDA having a clear edge in the poll necessitated by the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. "I am only trying to awaken the conscience of the people. This is a fight for the Constitution; it will continue. I thank the people for the love I got and the response of the civil society," Reddy, the joint opposition candidate for the vice presidential poll, said. Union Ministers Rijiju and Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde, have been appointed as official election agents of the ruling NDA for the election process. "We are not just assured, but confident of victory," Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters as the polling got underway. -- PTI

Modi, accompanied by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh and L Murugan, cast his vote in the polling booth in Room No. 101 Vasudha in the Parliament building. Members of both Houses of Parliament are eligible to cast their votes in the Parliament House between 10 am and 5 pm.