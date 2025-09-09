UPI Spends On Gaming Decline 23%

10:25





The volume of spends declined nearly 23 per cent to 270.7 million payments in August from 351.24 million transactions in July.





The value of spends recorded by game firms on UPI decreased 26 per cent to Rs 7,441.14 crore in August, down from Rs 10,076.56 crore in the previous month.





The decline comes on the back of a blanket ban on all forms of real money games such as rummy, poker, ludo and fantasy sports. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, was passed on August 21.In the past six months, gaming spends had peaked in April clocking 505.37 million transactions with a total value of Rs 10,530.66 crore.





April to May were high intensity months for gaming companies on account of the IPL





Average monthly value of transactions between March and July were recorded at Rs 10,439 crore. Meanwhile, groceries and supermarkets continued to dominate UPI spends.





-- Business Standard

