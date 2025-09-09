HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UPI Spends On Gaming Decline 23%

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
10:25
image
Gaming spends using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions contracted in August after the online gaming act was enacted last month.

The volume of spends declined nearly 23 per cent to 270.7 million payments in August from 351.24 million transactions in July.

The value of spends recorded by game firms on UPI decreased 26 per cent to Rs 7,441.14 crore in August, down from Rs 10,076.56 crore in the previous month.

The decline comes on the back of a blanket ban on all forms of real money games such as rummy, poker, ludo and fantasy sports. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, was passed on August 21.In the past six months, gaming spends had peaked in April clocking 505.37 million transactions with a total value of Rs 10,530.66 crore.

April to May were high intensity months for gaming companies on account of the IPL

Average monthly value of transactions between March and July were recorded at Rs 10,439 crore. Meanwhile, groceries and supermarkets continued to dominate UPI spends.

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Exercise caution: India issues advisory on Nepal
LIVE! Exercise caution: India issues advisory on Nepal

Modi casts 1st vote as voting begins for new Vice President
Modi casts 1st vote as voting begins for new Vice President

The poll is witnessing a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation...

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know

'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

'Like vampires sucking blood dry': Trump's aide slams BRICS
'Like vampires sucking blood dry': Trump's aide slams BRICS

Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro has criticised India for continuing to procure Russian oil, alleging profiteering and contributing to the Russia-Ukraine war. India defends its energy procurement as driven by national...

391 votes needed to win vice president poll, NDA has 425
391 votes needed to win vice president poll, NDA has 425

The present strength of the electoral college is 781 as six seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. This puts the majority mark at 391. The NDA has 425 MPs, while the opposition camp has the backing of 324.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV