The award-winning filmmaker who never showed interest in films

Beaming with pride for his daughter's amazing feat at the festival, Brahmananda Roy is eager to welcome the young IT professional-turned-movie director to their home in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district.





"We had not noticed much love and passion for films during her school days, but she was studious. Her ambition for films came to the fore later when she started her career in the IT sector. She had a resolve to create her own identity," the 63-year-old retired coal sector official told PTI over the phone from his home in Kulti.





Her father said the family members were initially upset over her decision to take the plunge into film direction and even prophesied that she was making a mistake. "When we first came to know about her decision in post 2020, we thought it was a gamble. She had no previous experience in the tinsel world or filmmaking. But her dedication, zeal and perseverance gradually made us confident about her ability," the proud father said. -- PTI

