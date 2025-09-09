HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tatas launch mega EV charging hub in Mumbai

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
17:58
image
On September 9, World EV Day, two giants of India's electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) joined forces to launch Mumbai's first premium, large-scale EV charging hub. 

Located strategically near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at The Leela Mumbai Hotel, this co-branded TATA.ev MegaCharger hub is a significant step toward making green mobility a reality for Mumbai. 

Equipped with 8 fast DC chargers, the facility offers a total of 16 charging bays that can power up to 16 vehicles simultaneously. 

With charging speeds of up to 120 kW,  the hub is one of Mumbai's largest to date. 

The TATA.ev MegaCharger network is open to all EV users. However, customers with TATA.ev vehicles receive exclusive benefits, including a discount of up to 25% and priority access to the chargers. 

The charging services can be accessed seamlessly through the Tata Power EZ Charge app and will soon be integrated into the iRA.ev Connected Car app for TATA.ev owners.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Avalanche strikes Siachen camp; 3 soldiers killed
LIVE! Avalanche strikes Siachen camp; 3 soldiers killed

Hilton set on fire in Nepal, security chiefs call for peace
Hilton set on fire in Nepal, security chiefs call for peace

The Nepali Army and heads of security agencies have jointly appealed for restraint and dialogue as protests escalate following the Prime Minister's resignation. Demonstrations have turned violent, with protesters targeting government...

Nepal PM KP Oli resigns amid violent protests
Nepal PM KP Oli resigns amid violent protests

Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of demonstrators entered his office shouting anti-government slogans.

Oli's exit plunges Nepal back into political uncertainty
Oli's exit plunges Nepal back into political uncertainty

A profile of veteran Nepali politician K P Sharma Oli, detailing his rise to power, his various stints as prime minister, and his impact on Nepal's political landscape.

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know

'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV