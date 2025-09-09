Tatas launch mega EV charging hub in Mumbai

17:58





Located strategically near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at The Leela Mumbai Hotel, this co-branded TATA.ev MegaCharger hub is a significant step toward making green mobility a reality for Mumbai.





Equipped with 8 fast DC chargers, the facility offers a total of 16 charging bays that can power up to 16 vehicles simultaneously.





With charging speeds of up to 120 kW, the hub is one of Mumbai's largest to date.





The TATA.ev MegaCharger network is open to all EV users. However, customers with TATA.ev vehicles receive exclusive benefits, including a discount of up to 25% and priority access to the chargers.





The charging services can be accessed seamlessly through the Tata Power EZ Charge app and will soon be integrated into the iRA.ev Connected Car app for TATA.ev owners.





On September 9, World EV Day, two giants of India's electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) joined forces to launch Mumbai's first premium, large-scale EV charging hub.