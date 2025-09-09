Shah, Rahul, Rajnath, Gadkari, Nadda vote in veep polls

13:20





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exercised his franchise along with other NDA MPs in the Parliament. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) MP in Rajya Sabha, HD Deve Gowda, arrived in a wheelchair to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential poll. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Pralhad Joshi cast their votes.





Nitin Gadkari was seen shaking hands with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as they both arrived at the Parliament. The polling for the Vice Presidential election began on Tuesday at 10 am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the first to cast his vote. The contest is between NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan and opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote to elect the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi also cast their vote to elect the Vice President of India. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh also exercised his franchise. He chaired the upper house of Parliament in the absence of the Vice President during the monsoon session, after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned, citing health reasons.