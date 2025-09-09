HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SAD to boycott vice presidential poll in wake of floods in Punjab

Tue, 09 September 2025
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday evening said it will boycott the vice presidential poll on Tuesday in the wake of floods in Punjab. 

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the lone SAD MP from Bathinda. 

In a post on X, SAD wrote, "Punjab and Punjabis have always stood by the nation whenever and wherever there has been a crisis. But today Punjabis themselves face a very severe crisis because of unprecedented floods. Almost one-third of the state lies submerged under water with houses and crops completely destroyed." 

Referring to the floods, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party alleged that it is a "man-made" tragedy caused by AAP government's "negligence and incompetence". 

"Neither the state government nor the Centre have come forward to help Punjabis in any way. The crisis is being fought by Punjabis in general and Sikhs in particular without any help from the state or the Centre," it said in the post. 

The party stated that the rural youths of the state are at the forefront of this fight against floods in a spirit of religious dedication guided by the "Guru Sahiban's" grace and inspiration. 

"The Shiromani Akali Dal bows its head before their spirit and commitment. Shiromani Akali Dal is fully engaged in helping our people. When Punjab is facing this tragedy, the country goes to the vice presidential election tomorrow. But the people of Punjab are very upset and angry with the state govt and the central govt because neither Punjab govt nor the central govt nor the Congress, has come to help them," it alleged. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

391 votes needed to win vice president poll, NDA has 425
391 votes needed to win vice president poll, NDA has 425

The present strength of the electoral college is 781 as six seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. This puts the majority mark at 391. The NDA has 425 MPs, while the opposition camp has the backing of 324.

Vice President Has No Salary of His Own
Vice President Has No Salary of His Own

'There is no provision for a specific salary for the vice president; instead, they receive remuneration and benefits commensurate with their role as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.'

Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide
Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide

Lawyer Firoz Pathan, who was suffering from depression, allegedly took the extreme step on September 4, said Dharmesh Patel, inspector of Maroli police station in neighbouring Navsari district where the body was found.

Kulgam encounter: 2 terrorists killed, 3 soldiers hurt
Kulgam encounter: 2 terrorists killed, 3 soldiers hurt

Two unidentified terrorists were killed and three soldiers injured in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said in Srinagar.

What stalls Centre on granting govt bungalow to Dhankhar
What stalls Centre on granting govt bungalow to Dhankhar

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has requested a government bungalow, as per his entitlement, following his resignation. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is considering his request.

