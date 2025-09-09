HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SAD, BRS, BJD decide to abstain from V-P poll

Tue, 09 September 2025
08:56
The Biju Janata Dal, the Shiromani Akali Dal, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi have declared their intent to abstain from the vice presidential poll to be held on Tuesday. 

Howeverm their absence will make little difference to the poll arithmetic as as the numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

The ruling NDA has fielded Maharashtra governor and veterna RSS member CP Radhakrishnan while the opposition has niminated former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy B Sudershan Reddy.

Members of both Houses of Parliament will cast their votes in the Parliament House between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday. Counting of votes will begin at 6 pm, and the results will be announced late in the evening.

The electoral college for the vice presidential election comprises a total of 788 members -- 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to vote in the election.

The present strength of the electoral college is 781 as six seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. This puts the majority mark at 391. The NDA has 425 MPs, while the opposition camp has the backing of 324.

