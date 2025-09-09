HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Radhakrishnan offer prayers hours before veep vote begins

Tue, 09 September 2025
09:28
image
Hours before the voting begins for the Vice Presidential election, NDA's candidate and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan arrived at Shree Ram Mandir in Delhi's Lodhi Road area to offer prayers this morning. 

The Vice Presidential election is scheduled to be held today, with the voting to begin before noon. The counting of votes will also take place in the evening today.

The election came days after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post as the Vice President on July 21, citing health reasons. The stage is set for a contest between Radhakrishnan and retired Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, who has been named as the joint opposition candidate for the Vice President's post. 

Both the BJP-led NDA and opposition parties held mock polls ahead of the crucial day, telling the MPs to be cautious in exercising their franchise lest their vote be invalid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm across the country, and people believe he will be an excellent Vice President. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Radhakrishnan likely to get 427 votes in veep polls
LIVE! Radhakrishnan likely to get 427 votes in veep polls

'Like vampires sucking blood dry': Trump's aide slams BRICS
'Like vampires sucking blood dry': Trump's aide slams BRICS

Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro has criticised India for continuing to procure Russian oil, alleging profiteering and contributing to the Russia-Ukraine war. India defends its energy procurement as driven by national...

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know

'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

US Senator Proposes Tax On Companies That Hire...
US Senator Proposes Tax On Companies That Hire...

'If companies want to hire foreign workers instead of Americans, my bill will hit them where it hurts: Their pocketbooks.'

Nepal lifts social media ban after deadly protests kill 19
Nepal lifts social media ban after deadly protests kill 19

Three days ago, the Nepal government had ordered to ban 26 social media sites, including Facebook and X over their failure to register with the Nepal government.

