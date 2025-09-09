Radhakrishnan offer prayers hours before veep vote begins

09:28





The Vice Presidential election is scheduled to be held today, with the voting to begin before noon. The counting of votes will also take place in the evening today.





The election came days after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post as the Vice President on July 21, citing health reasons. The stage is set for a contest between Radhakrishnan and retired Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, who has been named as the joint opposition candidate for the Vice President's post.





Both the BJP-led NDA and opposition parties held mock polls ahead of the crucial day, telling the MPs to be cautious in exercising their franchise lest their vote be invalid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm across the country, and people believe he will be an excellent Vice President. -- ANI

Hours before the voting begins for the Vice Presidential election, NDA's candidate and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan arrived at Shree Ram Mandir in Delhi's Lodhi Road area to offer prayers this morning.