President Murmu congratulates CP Radhakrishnan

Tue, 09 September 2025
20:51
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on being elected as the 15th Vice President of India, expressing confidence that his decades of experience in public life will contribute to the nation's progress.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "Congratulations to Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India! Your decades of rich experience in public life will contribute significantly to the nation's progress. I extend my best wishes to you for a successful and impactful tenure."

National Democratic Alliance-backed CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President on Tuesday.Radhakrishnan defeated the INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

A total of 98.20 percent voter turnout was found in the Vice Presidential elections, wherein 767 MPs cast their vote out of 781.

NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan received 452 first preference votes, whereas the INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy received 300 first preference votes. -- ANI

