Follow Rediff on:      
Police use batons, water cannons to disperse protesting job aspirants in Patna

Tue, 09 September 2025
21:47
File image
The police used batons and water cannons to disperse aspirants protesting massive reduction in vacancies for the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) in the state. 

A large number of aspirants gathered near Dak Bunglow crossing and demonstrated against the state government's recent decision to slash the posts of teachers in the TRE-4. 

Protestors also disrupted the movement of traffic. 

"The protestors also tried to jump across the barricades. Despite repeated requests from the security personnel, they refused to vacate the roads. Finally, police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse them. Security personnel were forced to use water cannons," Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said. 

The state government must issue a notification for 1.20 lakh teacher posts before September 15, as promised earlier, Amit Kumar, a protester from Buxar district, told reporters. 

"The government has gone back on its commitment. The Education Department recently issued a notification for around 26,000 vacancies of teachers in this round of recruitment (TRE-4). This is sheer injustice with the job aspirants in the state," he said. -- PTI 

