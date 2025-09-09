HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM reaches Kangra after conducting aerial survey of disaster-hit Mandi

Tue, 09 September 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the flood and landslides situation in Himachal Pradesh and reached Kangra after conducting an aerial survey of disaster-hit Mandi and Kullu districts. 

The prime minister was welcomed by Governor Shiv Pratab Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal and other BJP legislators were also present at the Gaggal airport. 

PM Modi along with the governor, CM and senior officials of the state government watched a presentation on the prevailing situation in Himachal Pradesh after cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in the state, and he was briefed about the same. The BJP leaders would also apprise the PM of the current situation in the state. -- PTI

