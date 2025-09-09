PM announces Rs 1500-cr aid for flood-devastated Himachal

16:20

According to the Prime Minister's Office, there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for the state to deal with the situation.





PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the flood and natural calamity.





After conducting the aerial survey, PM Modi had an official meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage.





These would be achieved through multiple ways, such as rebuilding homes through the PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under the PMNRF, and the release of Mini Kits for livestock.





Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections, as per the PMO. -- PTI

