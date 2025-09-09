HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ONGC plant fire: MGL says CNG availability may be impacted in Mumbai

Tue, 09 September 2025
A fire at an ONGC gas processing plant at Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai has impacted MGL's gas supply to its city gate station at Wadala, while the supply to CNG stations may also be affected, officials said. 

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is ensuring the supply to its domestic PNG (piped natural gas) consumers is maintained as a priority without interruption, the officials said on Monday. 

A fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's Uran plant around 3 pm on Monday. It was doused by the ONGC's fire brigade service after around two hours, police said. Nobody was injured in the incident. MGL is ensuring the supply to its domestic PNG consumers will be maintained on a priority without interruption, but CNG stations' supply may be impacted. -- PTI

