HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No chances of cross-voting, NDA will win veep polls: BJP

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
15:24
JP Nadda casts his vote
JP Nadda casts his vote
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday asserted that there was "no chance" of cross-voting against the NDA's vice presidential nominee, CP Radhakrishnan. 

"There are no chances of cross-voting. We will win the Vice-President elections for sure," Karad told ANI.

Backing him, Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam accused the Opposition of "bogus propaganda" and expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan's victory. "NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan will win the Vice Presidential election. The opposition is adopting a strategy of bogus propaganda, in which they will fail," Nikam said.

Earlier in the day, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu expressed strong confidence in the victory of the NDA candidate, predicting that the ruling coalition will secure a large majority.

"The main strategy is that we, all 18 MPs, want to finish our voting within the first hour. Everyone is prepared for that. Arrive early and vote early. I am not only confident that our NDA candidate will win, but I am also confident that he will get more than 80-100 majority in this election. There will definitely be cross-voting from the parties that are in between; they will be voting for us. Also, some of the Opposition MPs will be voting for us," he told ANI.

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana added that Radhakrishnan's experience would strengthen parliamentary democracy. "I appeal to the Opposition to support the NDA candidate and encourage parliamentary conventions, deliberations and debates," he said. 

Polling for the 15th Vice Presidential election began on Tuesday morning, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercising his franchise first, along with other prominent ministers and MPs. The counting of votes will take place in the evening. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vice president poll: 96% turn out till 3 pm
LIVE! Vice president poll: 96% turn out till 3 pm

Nepal PM KP Oli resigns amid violent protests
Nepal PM KP Oli resigns amid violent protests

Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of demonstrators entered his office shouting anti-government slogans.

Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence
Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence

India expresses grief and concern over the loss of lives during protests in Nepal and urges peaceful resolution through dialogue. The Ministry of External Affairs advises Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution.

Violent protests continues in Nepal, minister's houses targeted
Violent protests continues in Nepal, minister's houses targeted

The protesters shouted slogans such as KP Chor, Desh Chhod (K P Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), "Take action against corrupt leaders".

'Vipin to Noor': Madrassa principal held for converting minor
'Vipin to Noor': Madrassa principal held for converting minor

A madrassa principal in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly converting a minor boy and enrolling him under a changed name. The incident came to light after the boy's father, recently released from jail, created a disturbance at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV