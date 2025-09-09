HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nepal's President appeals for talks to end violence

Tue, 09 September 2025
18:59
Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Tuesday appealed to all parties to exercise restraint and come forward for dialogue to resolve the crisis. 

"The country is passing through a difficult situation," he said. 

He urged all, including the agitating Gen Z, to cooperate to find a peaceful way out. 

As Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation has already been accepted, there is a need for cooperation of all sides who love the country, people and democracy, to find a solution to the current stalemate, he pointed out. 

Prime Minister Oli stepped down on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office shouting slogans demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during the protests on Monday. 

The situation has become tense as the protesters were seen capturing various government offices and vandalising them. 

The protesters also vandalised and set fire to the presidential office building. -- PTI

