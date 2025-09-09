Nepal's Kantipur TV headquarters set on fire

20:44





Kantipur Media Group is Nepal's leading media conglomerate, housing prominent outlets such as Kantipur Television, Radio Kantipur, and The Kathmandu Post.





Headquartered in Kathmandu, specifically at Central Business Park, the organisation has been a trusted source of news and information for Nepali households since 1993.





According to Nepali media reports, protestors forced staff members out of the buildings before setting the offices ablaze.





No injuries have been reported so far.





In addition to the attack on the offices, the websites of Kantipur and The Kathmandu Post were also reported to be down, disrupting access to online news for readers across the country.





A power cut has been experienced in most parts of Kathmandu. -- ANI

