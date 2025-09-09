HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nepal's Kantipur TV headquarters set on fire

Tue, 09 September 2025
Protesters in Kathmandu set fire to a building that houses Nepal's largest media group, Kantipur TV on Tuesday, as Gen Z-led anti-corruption demonstrations witnessed large-scale destruction on the second day.  

Kantipur Media Group is Nepal's leading media conglomerate, housing prominent outlets such as Kantipur Television, Radio Kantipur, and The Kathmandu Post

Headquartered in Kathmandu, specifically at Central Business Park, the organisation has been a trusted source of news and information for Nepali households since 1993.   

According to Nepali media reports, protestors forced staff members out of the buildings before setting the offices ablaze. 

No injuries have been reported so far.  

In addition to the attack on the offices, the websites of Kantipur and The Kathmandu Post were also reported to be down, disrupting access to online news for readers across the country.  

A power cut has been experienced in most parts of Kathmandu. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

NDA's CP Radhakrishnan elected as Vice President of India
NDA's CP Radhakrishnan elected as Vice President of India

Radhakrishnan defeated INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know

'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

LIVE! Indian airlines cancel flights to Kathmandu
LIVE! Indian airlines cancel flights to Kathmandu

'Violence Will End When Army Comes Out'
'Violence Will End When Army Comes Out'

'Perhaps by tomorrow, the army will be on the streets and there will be calm.''Today has been unprecedented mayhem and we do not even know all that has happened.'

India advises citizens to defer Nepal visit amid unrest
India advises citizens to defer Nepal visit amid unrest

India has advised its citizens to defer travel to Nepal due to ongoing unrest and anti-government protests. The Ministry of External Affairs has also urged Indian citizens currently in Nepal to exercise caution and avoid public areas.

