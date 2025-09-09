HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nepal unrest disrupts traffic at Bengal's Panitanki border

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
21:06
image
Political unrest in Nepal has led to a near-complete halt in movement across the international border at Panitanki in the northern part of West Bengal, leaving hundreds of trucks stranded on the Indian side, officials said on Tuesday. 

Although there has been no official version, vehicle movement through the Panitanki border has stopped since Monday afternoon. 

The police have also set up checkpoints and begun vehicle checks from early morning. 

Nepal reeled under a political crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government protests, with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several high-profile leaders, the headquarters of political parties and even vandalising the parliament, a day after 19 people died in police action against the agitators. 

Several of our trucks ferry every day from Siliguri to Nepal. 

But the movement has come to a complete halt at the border, a truck owner said in Siliguri. 

The students-led protests appeared to reflect the growing public anger with the Oli dispensation over a range of issues including a ban on social media and inaction against alleged corruption as the protesters, defying curfews and heavy deployment of security forces, resorted to arson and stormed various key buildings and establishments. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

NDA's CP Radhakrishnan elected as Vice President of India
NDA's CP Radhakrishnan elected as Vice President of India

Radhakrishnan defeated INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know

'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

LIVE! Indian airlines cancel flights to Kathmandu
LIVE! Indian airlines cancel flights to Kathmandu

'Violence Will End When Army Comes Out'
'Violence Will End When Army Comes Out'

'Perhaps by tomorrow, the army will be on the streets and there will be calm.''Today has been unprecedented mayhem and we do not even know all that has happened.'

India advises citizens to defer Nepal visit amid unrest
India advises citizens to defer Nepal visit amid unrest

India has advised its citizens to defer travel to Nepal due to ongoing unrest and anti-government protests. The Ministry of External Affairs has also urged Indian citizens currently in Nepal to exercise caution and avoid public areas.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV