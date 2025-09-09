Nepal unrest disrupts traffic at Bengal's Panitanki border

21:06





Although there has been no official version, vehicle movement through the Panitanki border has stopped since Monday afternoon.





The police have also set up checkpoints and begun vehicle checks from early morning.





Nepal reeled under a political crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government protests, with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several high-profile leaders, the headquarters of political parties and even vandalising the parliament, a day after 19 people died in police action against the agitators.





Several of our trucks ferry every day from Siliguri to Nepal.





But the movement has come to a complete halt at the border, a truck owner said in Siliguri.





The students-led protests appeared to reflect the growing public anger with the Oli dispensation over a range of issues including a ban on social media and inaction against alleged corruption as the protesters, defying curfews and heavy deployment of security forces, resorted to arson and stormed various key buildings and establishments. -- PTI

