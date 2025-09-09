HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nepal protesters set fire to communication minister's home

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
11:50
Protestors throng Kathmandu
Protestors throng Kathmandu
Protesters in Nepal set fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi, Lalitpur on Tuesday morning, as the nationwide Gen Z-led protests against corruption continued for a second day, The Himalayan Times reported.

According to police, demonstrators initially pelted stones at the minister's house before the situation escalated into arson. There was some vandalism and a small fire incident, though the situation has now been brought under control, The Himalayan Times reported. 

Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported at the minister's residence, but the attack underscores the growing unrest. The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that India is monitoring the developments in Nepal closely and mourned the loss of lives in the protests. 

The MEA appealed for restraint and resolving of issues through dialogue. "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," the MEA statement read. 

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will excercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Centre stands with people: PM begins HP, Punjab flood tour
LIVE! Centre stands with people: PM begins HP, Punjab flood tour

Fresh protests erupt in Nepal; stones pelted at Min's home
Fresh protests erupt in Nepal; stones pelted at Min's home

The protesters shouted slogans such as KP Chor, Desh Chhod (K P Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), "Take action against corrupt leaders".

Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence
Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence

India expresses grief and concern over the loss of lives during protests in Nepal and urges peaceful resolution through dialogue. The Ministry of External Affairs advises Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution.

Modi casts 1st vote as voting begins for new Vice President
Modi casts 1st vote as voting begins for new Vice President

The poll is witnessing a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation...

'50 days on, nation awaits Dhankhar to break silence'
'50 days on, nation awaits Dhankhar to break silence'

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived in Kerala for a two-day visit, including a visit to the Guruvayur temple and interaction with students and faculty at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV