Nepal President accepts PM Oli's resignation

15:46





Known for his pro-China stance, Oli was forced to resign in the face of massive protests by youths over corruption and a government ban on social media that resulted in the death of at least 19 people in police firing and injuries to hundreds. The 73-year-old leader's ouster has once again pushed Nepal, which has had 14 governments in the last 17 years, into political instability.

President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel, has officially accepted the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, reports The Himalayan. Veteran politician K P Sharma Oli, who wrecked many governments in the past, kindled hopes for much-needed political stability in Nepal when he assumed power for the third time in 2024, but that proved to be short-lived due to his own actions.