Nepal President accepts PM Oli's resignation

President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel, has officially accepted the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, reports The Himalayan. Veteran politician K P Sharma Oli, who wrecked many governments in the past, kindled hopes for much-needed political stability in Nepal when he assumed power for the third time in 2024, but that proved to be short-lived due to his own actions.
Known for his pro-China stance, Oli was forced to resign in the face of massive protests by youths over corruption and a government ban on social media that resulted in the death of at least 19 people in police firing and injuries to hundreds. The 73-year-old leader's ouster has once again pushed Nepal, which has had 14 governments in the last 17 years, into political instability.