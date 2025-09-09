HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nepal PM Oli resigns amid violent protests

Tue, 09 September 2025
14:24
Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigns amid violent protests in Kathmandu over alleged corruption. Oli resigned after hundreds of protesters entered his office. 

Hours before his resignation, the demonstrators set on fire the Nepalese leader's private residence in Balkot demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. At least 19 people were killed during the violent protests on Monday against the government's ban on social media sites. Following the protests, the government revoked the ban last night. PTI

LIVE! Nepal: Party offices vandalised; Kathmandu airport shut
Violent protests erupt in Nepal; PM Oli's residence torched
The protesters shouted slogans such as KP Chor, Desh Chhod (K P Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), "Take action against corrupt leaders".

'Vipin to Noor': Madrassa principal held for converting minor
A madrassa principal in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly converting a minor boy and enrolling him under a changed name. The incident came to light after the boy's father, recently released from jail, created a disturbance at...

MTech student attacks professor with knife in Andhra
An MTech first-year student of IIIT Nuzvid in Andhra Pradesh attacked a professor with a knife on campus after being denied permission to attend practicals, a police official said on Tuesday.

Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence
India expresses grief and concern over the loss of lives during protests in Nepal and urges peaceful resolution through dialogue. The Ministry of External Affairs advises Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution.

