Nepal PM Oli resigns amid violent protests

Hours before his resignation, the demonstrators set on fire the Nepalese leader's private residence in Balkot demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. At least 19 people were killed during the violent protests on Monday against the government's ban on social media sites. Following the protests, the government revoked the ban last night. PTI

Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigns amid violent protests in Kathmandu over alleged corruption. Oli resigned after hundreds of protesters entered his office.