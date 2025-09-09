HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nepal: Party offices vandalised; Kathmandu airport shut

Tue, 09 September 2025
14:08
Nepal's protesters set ruling party offices, PM Oli's house in Balkot, and buildings in Janakpur on fire as violent protesters in Kathmandu continued on Tuesday. 

As per The Himalayan Times, demonstrators gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. 

During the protest, demonstrators set fire to the residence. The central office of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa was vandalized on Tuesday afternoon, The Himalayan Times reported.

Protesters have also vandalized the homes of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha Protesters have attacked political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur. 

Protesters broke windows, threw stones, and set fire to the building, as part of demonstrations against corruption following the death of 19 protestors on Monday. According to reports, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. 

Although authorities stated that security forces had been instructed to exercise restraint and that no live ammunition was authorized, there were reports of gunfire and bullet injuries, as per The Himalayan Times. 

The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday evening following intensifying nationwide Gen-Z led protests against the alleged corruption in the country.

The protesters shouted slogans such as KP Chor, Desh Chhod (K P Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), "Take action against corrupt leaders".

A madrassa principal in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly converting a minor boy and enrolling him under a changed name. The incident came to light after the boy's father, recently released from jail, created a disturbance at...

An MTech first-year student of IIIT Nuzvid in Andhra Pradesh attacked a professor with a knife on campus after being denied permission to attend practicals, a police official said on Tuesday.

India expresses grief and concern over the loss of lives during protests in Nepal and urges peaceful resolution through dialogue. The Ministry of External Affairs advises Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution.

