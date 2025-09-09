Nepal: Party offices vandalised; Kathmandu airport shut

14:08





As per The Himalayan Times, demonstrators gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities.





During the protest, demonstrators set fire to the residence. The central office of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa was vandalized on Tuesday afternoon, The Himalayan Times reported.





Protesters have also vandalized the homes of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha Protesters have attacked political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur.





Protesters broke windows, threw stones, and set fire to the building, as part of demonstrations against corruption following the death of 19 protestors on Monday. According to reports, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd.





Although authorities stated that security forces had been instructed to exercise restraint and that no live ammunition was authorized, there were reports of gunfire and bullet injuries, as per The Himalayan Times.





The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday evening following intensifying nationwide Gen-Z led protests against the alleged corruption in the country.

