NDA's C P Radhakrishnan elected as vice president

19:37





NDA candidate Radhakrishnan got 452 votes while Opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy received 300 votes, said returning officer PC Mody.





"I declare CP Radhakrishnan elected to post of Vice President; result to be communicated to EC," said the returning officer.





Total 767 votes were cast in the Vice Presidential polls held today, in which 752 were valid and 15 were invalid, Mody said.





More details soon. -- PTI

Maharashtra Governor and NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan was on Tuesday elected as the 15th vice president of India.