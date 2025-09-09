HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nazara To Publish Bodycam On Fortnite

Tue, 09 September 2025
Nazara Technologies is set to publish personal computer game Bodycam in the Fortnite ecosystem, introducing tactical gameplay to a wider audience.

The company said this marks the first-ever adaptation of Bodycam into the Fortnite ecosystem as an island.

Nazara is bringing the game to Fortnite using the Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) with high-fidelity visuals, improved performance, and sandbox possibilities.

Fortnite is an online video game and a gaming platform. It is developed by American video game developer and publisher Epic Games.

UEFN allows users to design, develop, and publish content into its ecosystem.

Bodycam is expected to be optimised for UEFN using Unreal Engine 5.3.

-- Business Standard

