Nazara To Publish Bodycam On Fortnite

10:55





The company said this marks the first-ever adaptation of Bodycam into the Fortnite ecosystem as an island.





Nazara is bringing the game to Fortnite using the Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) with high-fidelity visuals, improved performance, and sandbox possibilities.





Fortnite is an online video game and a gaming platform. It is developed by American video game developer and publisher Epic Games.





UEFN allows users to design, develop, and publish content into its ecosystem.





Bodycam is expected to be optimised for UEFN using Unreal Engine 5.3.





-- Business Standard

