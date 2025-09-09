HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai Police registers FIR on Navy official's complaint over loss of rifle

Tue, 09 September 2025
10:48
Mumbai Police registered an FIR on a Navy official's complaint over the loss of a rifle and other items at PS Cuff Parade on Tuesday. 

According to the Ministry of Defence PR, earlier, a Board of Inquiry was ordered to investigate the circumstances which led to this incident. 

Earlier on the night of September 6, in an Indian Navy officer's residential area, a rifle, along with other ammunition, went missing from a sentry post. As per the Ministry of Defence PR, a junior sailor, whilst on sentry duty, was allegedly approached by another person in naval uniform who relieved him of his duties. 

However, the person who assumed sentry duties was found missing from his post along with the rifle and ammunition. Currently, an extensive search operation is underway to recover the lost items in coordination with the Mumbai Police. -- ANI

