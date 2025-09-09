HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi To Make 7th Trip To Bihar This Year

Tue, 09 September 2025
14:50
With the Bihar assembly election a few weeks away, PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah and Union minister JP Nadda are all set to visit the state in this month.

Modi is scheduled to visit Purnea on Monday, September 15, to address a public meeting and launch projects worth thousands of crore rupees. It is his seventh visit to Bihar so far this year.

Shah will visit Bihar on September 18 and again on September 27. 

"During his visit to Patna, he will meet with the party's different organisational heads and leaders to discuss the polls and give tips how to perform better to win," says BJP leader Arvind Singh.

Shah has already reportedly divided poll bound Bihar into 5 zones. According to BJP leaders, Modi and Shah are likely to address dozens of rallies in different parts of Bihar during October and November.

BJP President J P Nadda is scheduled to visit Bihar on September 13, to meet with core party committee members in Patna.

-- MI Khan in Patna for Rediff.

