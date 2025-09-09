HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mass Layoffs At RMG Companies

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
10:54
image
Employees of real money gaming (RMG) companies are feeling the heat of the new online gaming law, which has banned all RMG formats such as ludo, poker and rummy.

Gaming majors, including Games24x7 and Baazi Games, are in the process of laying off more than 50 per cent of their employees, said sources.

The layoff plan comes on the back of a complete shutdown of the RMG business at various companies. This has prompted firms to introduce steep cost cuts even as they pivot to newer business ventures, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Games24x7 has an employee base of more than 700 whereas Baazi Games' parent Moonshine Technology has over 200 employees, data from market intelligence platform Tracxn shows. Baazi operated online poker platform PokerBaazi.

"Layoffs were expected after online money gaming was introduced. There may be further job cuts, starting with non-critical operations while retaining some parts of the tech function," a source at one RMG firm said.

"More RMG companies are expected to hand pink slips to employees in the coming weeks," a second source said. 

-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'CP Radhakrishnan is RSS man. What is there to hide?'
LIVE! 'CP Radhakrishnan is RSS man. What is there to hide?'

Modi casts 1st vote as voting begins for new Vice President
Modi casts 1st vote as voting begins for new Vice President

The poll is witnessing a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation...

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know

'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

'50 days on, nation awaits Dhankhar to break silence'
'50 days on, nation awaits Dhankhar to break silence'

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived in Kerala for a two-day visit, including a visit to the Guruvayur temple and interaction with students and faculty at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).

'Like vampires sucking blood dry': Trump's aide slams BRICS
'Like vampires sucking blood dry': Trump's aide slams BRICS

Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro has criticised India for continuing to procure Russian oil, alleging profiteering and contributing to the Russia-Ukraine war. India defends its energy procurement as driven by national...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV