Mass Layoffs At RMG Companies

10:54





Gaming majors, including Games24x7 and Baazi Games, are in the process of laying off more than 50 per cent of their employees, said sources.





The layoff plan comes on the back of a complete shutdown of the RMG business at various companies. This has prompted firms to introduce steep cost cuts even as they pivot to newer business ventures, two people with knowledge of the matter said.





Games24x7 has an employee base of more than 700 whereas Baazi Games' parent Moonshine Technology has over 200 employees, data from market intelligence platform Tracxn shows. Baazi operated online poker platform PokerBaazi.





"Layoffs were expected after online money gaming was introduced. There may be further job cuts, starting with non-critical operations while retaining some parts of the tech function," a source at one RMG firm said.





"More RMG companies are expected to hand pink slips to employees in the coming weeks," a second source said.





-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

