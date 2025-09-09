Maintain peace; Not our matter, don't interfere: Mamata on WB-Nepal border areas

16:54

Protests in Kathmandu





Speaking to the media, CM Banerjee, while urging the border districts, said that this is not a matter for them and that only Nepal has the right to decide on it. "My request to our districts near the border (with Nepal) is to kindly maintain peace and ensure that no one gets into any trouble because this is not our matter. Let Nepal decide on its internal matter, although we love them. We must not interfere in this," she said. -- ANI

