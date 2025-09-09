Life insurance companies dismiss GST exemption concerns

11:44





According to a report by Centrum Institutional Research, listed players in the life insurance sector remain confident that the effect on their Embedded Value (EV) will be very limited. It stated "life insurance companies remain confident in mitigating the impact of the GST exemption on Embedded Value (EV)". The central government, after the GST rate rationalisation meeting, announced a GST exemption on all health and life insurance premiums, thereby removing Input tax credits to insurers.





The new rule will come into effect from September 22, 2025. The exemption is expected to make insurance policies more affordable for customers as they will no longer need to pay GST on insurance premiums. However, it also creates pressure on insurance companies' margins, as they will lose the benefit of Input Tax Credit (ITC) that they could earlier claim on their expenses. -- ANI

Life insurance companies have dismissed concerns over the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) exemption on input tax credit, saying they have strategies in place to manage the situation.