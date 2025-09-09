HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Life insurance companies dismiss GST exemption concerns

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
11:44
image
Life insurance companies have dismissed concerns over the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) exemption on input tax credit, saying they have strategies in place to manage the situation. 

According to a report by Centrum Institutional Research, listed players in the life insurance sector remain confident that the effect on their Embedded Value (EV) will be very limited. It stated "life insurance companies remain confident in mitigating the impact of the GST exemption on Embedded Value (EV)". The central government, after the GST rate rationalisation meeting, announced a GST exemption on all health and life insurance premiums, thereby removing Input tax credits to insurers. 

The new rule will come into effect from September 22, 2025. The exemption is expected to make insurance policies more affordable for customers as they will no longer need to pay GST on insurance premiums. However, it also creates pressure on insurance companies' margins, as they will lose the benefit of Input Tax Credit (ITC) that they could earlier claim on their expenses. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Centre stands with people: PM begins HP, Punjab flood tour
LIVE! Centre stands with people: PM begins HP, Punjab flood tour

Fresh protests erupt in Nepal; stones pelted at Min's home
Fresh protests erupt in Nepal; stones pelted at Min's home

The protesters shouted slogans such as KP Chor, Desh Chhod (K P Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), "Take action against corrupt leaders".

Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence
Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence

India expresses grief and concern over the loss of lives during protests in Nepal and urges peaceful resolution through dialogue. The Ministry of External Affairs advises Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution.

Modi casts 1st vote as voting begins for new Vice President
Modi casts 1st vote as voting begins for new Vice President

The poll is witnessing a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation...

'50 days on, nation awaits Dhankhar to break silence'
'50 days on, nation awaits Dhankhar to break silence'

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived in Kerala for a two-day visit, including a visit to the Guruvayur temple and interaction with students and faculty at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV