Infant's body found dumped in drain; police launch probe

Tue, 09 September 2025
23:59
The body of an infant was found dumped in a drain in Ambarnath town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday morning, police said. 

A local resident and his son found the body of an infant in the drain outside their house located in Netaji Market area, following which people gathered at the spot. 

After being informed, a police team reached the place and the body of the infant was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, an official said. 

The deceased baby was around five months old, he said, adding that investigation was underway. -- PTI

