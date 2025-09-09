Indo-Pak Asia Cup clash: No instructions but Surya and Salman won't stop...

16:52





His Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha had identical views -- no instructions but no shying away from it either. Before the Pakistan game, India will open their campaign against the UAE on Wednesday. "Temper? Sir, aggression is always there on the field when we take the field. And without aggression, I don't think you can play this sport. And I'm sure, I'm very excited to take the field on the front foot," Suryakumar replied when asked whether players will be told to dial down the intensity in the much-awaited Sunday clash of the T20 event.





The Asia Cup match is being held in the backdrop of border tensions between India and Pakistan after 26 tourists were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam earlier this year leading to military action by India under Operation Sindoor.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said his side will not hold back on aggression in the high-voltage Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on September 14 as it is an important aspect of playing international sport.